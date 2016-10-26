Suitcase fails durability tests: consumers’ group

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Just one travel suitcase among 10 tested failed to meet durability standards, while two had labeling issues, a Consumers’ Foundation report showed yesterday.

The foundation said it conducted the inspection with the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection on 10 randomly selected travel suitcases sold at department stores, wholesale stores, hypermarkets or retail stores, with the cost of the suitcases ranging from NT$1,499 to NT$6,619.

A foldable 26-inch travel suitcase with two wheels named “Airport” made by Chinese company Winsun Imp & Exp Group Co Ltd and sold at RT-Mart failed a walking test, with its wheels severely worn after being pulled 26.3km at 4kph.

According to Chinese National Standard (CNS) 15331, the wheels and extendable handles of suitcases should not fail, deform or show severe wear within 32km.

Two items sold at Meei Hwa Tai — a chain wholesaler — named Kumamon and Commodore were found to have labeling issues, with incorrect production dates or product names or sizes, the bureau said.

Bureau Deputy Director-General Chuang Su-chin (莊素琴) said travel suitcases are not listed as products that are subject to mandatory inspection, but it ordered the three items that failed the inspection to be removed from shelves until further tests approve them to be sold again.