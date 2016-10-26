Driver charged with rape

By Cheng Shu-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday indicted an Uber driver, charging him with the rape of an intoxicated passenger on Aug. 15.

The indictment said Chen Yu-te (陳育德), 34, was driving his wife’s car for Uber when he received a call at about 3am to pick up a passenger in Taipei, adding that the female passenger entered the vehicle alone and inebriated, asking to be taken to a karaoke bar in the Ximending (西門町) area.

Upon arrival at the karaoke bar, Chen said the woman was unconscious and unresponsive, the indictment said.

He reported completion of service to Uber and drove the woman to a motel in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山), where he raped her, prosecutors said.

The indictment said that the woman woke up during the attack, demanded that Chen stop and attempted to resist him, but was overpowered.

After Chen left the motel, she called the police and went to a hospital with a friend, where she was treated and had her injuries documented, the indictment said.

Police obtained dispatch and vehicle location records from the Uber application on the woman’s smartphone and brought in Chen for questioning within hours of the report, the indictment said.

Chen confessed to the crime, the prosecutors’ office said, adding that he said he had considered leaving the woman at a police station, but decided against it, as Uber is illegal in Taiwan and he did not want to be fined.

Chen said that he checked the passenger in at a motel and raped her after watching pornography in the room, according to the office.

Chen told police: “I have harmed the college girl and my family, and I want to do my best to make up for these mistakes,” the indictment said.

Chen had reached a private settlement with the passenger and made an amount of payment, which was witnessed by the attorneys of both parties, the indictment said.

The prosecutor in charge of the case said sexual assault is a criminal offense, but the settlement could be a factor in Chen’s sentencing, if he is found guilty.

Chen is the first Uber driver to be indicted for the rape of a passenger in Taiwan.

In January, a Uber driver surnamed Chang (張) was convicted for sexually harassing a female passenger who was intoxicated.