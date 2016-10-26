Pregnant women urged to watch for perinatal asphyxia

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Women should be especially alert to any discomfort during pregnancy, Chinese Medical University Hospital department of neonatology doctor Tsai Ming-lun (蔡明倫) said, adding that they should go in for a check-up if they feel a decrease in fetal movement, develop a fever, headache or other conditions after the 35th week.

Tsai described a case last year when a 30-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳) felt the sudden cessation of fetal movement in the 37th week and sought advice at a hospital.

The fetus was delivered via an emergency caesarian section after he was diagnosed with perinatal asphyxia, Tsai said, adding that the newborn weighed 3kg, had a weak heart rate, was blue from lack of oxygen and exhibited signs of brain trauma from the lack of blood supply.

The hospital performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the infant and induced therapeutic hypothermia for three days, a measure that can mitigate severe damage to the nervous system by at least 30 to 40 percent, while providing nutrients and oxygen for brain cells to recover from asphyxiation, Tsai said.

The infant was discharged within two weeks and has not shown any signs of brain damage, Tsai said, adding that the hospital would monitor the child until he is two years old.

Perinatal asphyxiation usually occurs after about 36 weeks into pregnancy, Tsai said, adding that the condition has a high mortality rate of 10 to 20 percent.

Thirty percent of babies who survive have cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, epilepsy and sight or hearing difficulties, Tsai said, adding that about 30 percent have hypertonia of the lower limbs.

Treatment for perinatal asphyxiation is vital within six hours of symptoms arising, Tsai said, adding that pregnant women should seek medical attention if they feel tightness across their chest or have a respiratory tract inflammation.