Grand Hotel seeks new image

By Kan Chih-chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Grand Hotel hopes to shed its over-the-top image by repurposing space for cultural activities and new promotions.

Already more than 60 years old, the hotel last month announced that it would undergo renovations in an attempt to “restore its splendor and magnificence.”

Hotel operations committee chairperson Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) said he hopes to add more Taiwanese character to the hotel’s atmosphere and lend to its uniquely Taiwanese brand, adding that he aims to focus advertising on the Japanese, South Korean and northeastern Chinese markets, and attract those travelers who fly south for the winter.

Chang said he hopes the Grand Hotel will once again become an important symbol of Taiwan and a staging point from which visitors can learn about the nation.

Chang said the impression most people had of the hotel was that it was extravagant and unapproachable, an image he hopes to change.

He said the hotel has many rooms and facilities that people can access for various events, citing the first-floor hall, and square and the 12th-floor conference room.

Chang said that there used to be few opportunities to hire out these spaces, but a recent visit by a choir made him realize they could be used for art and fashion-related functions.

He said that the hotel is in touch with various organizations to discuss potential uses of the spaces, adding that it is possible there will be creative exhibitions, concerts and other performances at the hotel.

“Taiwan’s latitude means it is fairly warm year-round, and Kaohsiung Grand Hotel in particular can host outdoor activities in the winter,” Chang said, adding that this could be the southern hotel’s advantage in advertising winter tourism.

Chang said the Kaohsiung hotel could also work with nearby outdoor sports facilities and the Niaosong wetlands to attract people who are interested in outdoor recreation and sports.

Chang said he expects to see more Japanese hipsters and young intellectuals visiting the nation following an ad campaign starring Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa.

Another campaign is expected in the near future that will target an entirely different demographic of refined Japanese tourists, Chang said.

The Tourism Bureau said the market for Japanese tourists is mature and that further development of the market requires precisely targeted and well-executed marketing.

Some tourists will be looking for an intellectual experience, while others will be looking to simply relax and enjoy themselves, the bureau said, adding that it hopes that by using various spokespeople in its advertising it can appeal to an array of people.

“It is like those coming to Taiwan for the food: Some are going to want fine cuisine at Silks Palace at the National Palace Museum, while some will want to eat from a road-side food cart — both are local delicacies,” it said.