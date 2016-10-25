Students collect old shoes to help save Africans from fleas

By Ho Tsun-han and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taichung high-school students on Saturday collected 1,650 pairs of used shoes as part of a charity drive to combat a deadly disease-transmitting foot parasite in Africa.

Lai Hsing-yu (賴星佑) and Ho Cheng-hsing (何承興) from Mingdao High School in Taichung said students wanted to collect used shoes to help protect residents in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from Tunga penetrans, commonly known as the chigoe flea.

The chigoe flea is a parasitic insect that burrows into the skin of warm-blooded animals to lay its eggs, leading to debilitating and potentially lethal secondary infections.

Although simple footwear might protect humans from the parasites, they are a serious health concern in East Africa because many residents in the region do not wear shoes, Lai said.

“Many residents of Africa have no shoes and are prone to have those parasites, and those who know they are infected lack access to medical resources,” Lai said. “Shoes are a valuable resource to protect local children.”

Lai said that he and Ho volunteered in the northern Thai village of Ban Hin Taek over their summer vacation, and they began work on their initiative two days after returning to Taiwan.

The initiative included an 18-day awareness tour of Taiwan that they made on foot, as well as saxophone and violin performances that raised NT$20,000, Lai said.

He said that following their national tour, he and Ho organized a campaign at their high school with nearly 30 volunteers to collect used shoes from students and staff.

They held the event on Saturday during celebrations for the school’s 47th anniversary.

“The number of people who supported the activity exceeded our expectations, and we express our sincere thanks to everyone,” Lai said.