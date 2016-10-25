Marlins to decide on WBC: pitcher

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese pitcher Chen Wei-yin (陳偉殷), who plays for the Miami Marlins, said in Taipei yesterday that he would let the Marlins decide if he should represent Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next year.

Chen returned to Taiwan from the US with his family earlier yesterday. Upon their arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Chen was greeted by a large group of fans.

Commenting on his performance in the past season, Chen said he was not in the best of shape because of an elbow injury.

He said that he hoped that he would not get injured again next year and would be able to muster better performances.

Chen said he decided to return Taiwan early to get enough rest.

Aside from coaching a non-profit baseball camp for college players next month, he is to start training for next season next month.

Asked if he would play for the national team at the World Baseball Classic next year, Chen told a news conference that he has yet to receive notice about the matter from the Marlins’ management.

“I signed a five-year contract with the team at the beginning of this year and have just fulfilled my obligations for the first year. I had better be cautious, after all I am still an asset of the team. I cannot just to go play [for Taiwan] with an injury. It would bring trouble to the team... So I will respect the decision made by the team’s management,” he said.

Chen started 22 games for the Marlins this season, securing five wins and five losses. During the season, he also recorded the 51st major league victory of his career, becoming the ninth Asian pitcher to complete 50 victories.

However, he was rested for two months because of the left-elbow injury sustained at the end of July.

“I was at a low point for a while this year, the longest of my professional career,” he said. “My left elbow was hit in the season opener, but I did not pay much attention to it because I wanted to keep up the good performance from the previous year. The injury was not treated until I injured the same elbow a second time, when I decided to slow down and wait for it to recover.”