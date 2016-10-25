Review of Judicial Yuan nominees a failure, critics say

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A recent legislative review of Council of Grand Justices nominees deserves a “failing grade,” despite some progress, judicial reform groups said yesterday, calling on political parties to allow legislators to vote their conscience in today’s confirmation vote.

“While there was overall progress as legislators were relatively cautious and careful, we still feel that the nomination and review process deserves a failing grade, because it was far removed from the rigorous review we seek,” said Chiu Hei-yuan (瞿海源), convener of the Alliance for Civic Oversight of Council of Grand Justices Nominees.

The decision to separate questioning and review for each of the seven nominees instead of packaging them together represented the greatest progress, Taiwan Association for Human Rights deputy chairman Weng Kuo-yan (翁國彥) said.

“Individual review has at least allowed for each of the nominees to be put to the test, unlike in the past where all the nominees were grouped together, which often resulted in one person becoming the focus of attacks at the expense of the others’ review time,” he said.

However, there is still the need for substantial reform to expand the review process, he said, adding that the agenda of the legislature’s official public hearing on the nominees was limited.

“It felt like there was not even a hearing,” Weng said, adding that almost no legislators attended and the questioning was ill-prepared.

“The legislature’s review process has been like a magic mirror, which reflects legislators more than the nominees themselves,” he said, adding that many legislators’ questions revealed a lack of basic constitutional knowledge, particularly regarding the council’s function and powers.

“Many of the legislators’ questions were completely out of line, there was absolutely no way to make sense of what they were asking,” Weng said, adding that lawmakers should have drafted a review before putting the nominations to a vote.

Taiwan Democracy Watch director Tu Yu-yin (涂予尹) criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus for its refusal to subject nominees to more vigorous review guidelines contained in DPP-sponsored amendments to the Act Governing the Exercise of Legislative Power (立法院職權行使法), instead choosing to keep the amendment in committee after its initial review.

“It is questionable whether this review process fully reflects the content of the reforms they themselves proposed,” he said. “At the very least, the confirmation voting should be opened up to allow legislators to vote their consciences and make sure that the president cannot use her role as DPP chairperson to instruct the legislature how to vote.”