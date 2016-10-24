HPA gives advice about pregnancy, weight gain

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Women worried about gaining weight during pregnancy should focus on their body mass index (BMI) rather than a specific number of kilos, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said.

An analysis of the hits on its pregnancy care Web site indicates that pregnant women are very concerned about weight gain during pregnancy, the agency said.

Articles on its Web site about “how much weight gained during pregnancy is normal?” and “is gaining 3kg in one month during pregnancy too much?” drew more than 296,000 hits between September 2014 and last month, it said.

Weight control is important during pregnancy and gaining too little or too much weight is not healthy for the fetus or the mother, so pregnant women are advised to learn about how to get enough nutrition, maintain a healthy weight and gain weight a healthy speed, the agency said.

Women with a BMI less than 18.5 should try to gain about 12.5kg to 18kg during pregnancy, adding about 0.5kg to 0.6kg per week during the second and third trimesters, it said.

Those with a BMI ranging from 18.5 to 24.9 should try to gain between 11.5kg and 16kg, adding about 0.4kg to 0.5kg per week during the second and third trimesters, it said.

However, those with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 should try to keep their weight gain to between 7kg and 11.5kg, while those with a BMI of 30 and above should try to limit themselves to a gain of between 5kg and 9kg, it said.

Nutrition is crucial, because if too little weight is gained or a woman suffers from malnutrition, it raises the risk of a miscarriage, premature birth, having a baby that is underweight or infant mortality, the agency said.

However, gaining too much weight can increase the risks of developing gestational diabetes, hypertension, having to have a caesarean section or giving birth to an overweight baby, the agency said.

Women should not try to lose weight when they are pregnant and those who are obese should talk with their doctor about the risks of