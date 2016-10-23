Control Yuan impeaches two officials in one week

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter

Two judicial officials were last week impeached by the Control Yuan in two separate cases.

Investigations indicated that Lin Chi-yuan (林祺源), in his capacity as deputy warden of Yilan Prison, last year sexually assaulted three female subordinates on the pretext of giving them massages.

The Control Yuan’s report pointed out that in a twist of fate, Lin at that time was the convener of a prison committee tasked with investigating complaints of sexual harassment.

Control Yuan members said Lin had not undergone any training or received any licensing to give massages.

Testimonies alleged that Lin had touched the breasts, waists, backs and genitals of the women, claiming that he had been certified to give massages to mitigate ailments, alleviate stress and to feel for lumps that might indicate breast cancer.

Control Yuan officials said they had sufficient evidence that Lin had violated provisions of the Public Functionary Service Act (公務員服務法), and voted to have him impeached.

The other case involved Lu Li-ming (呂理銘), a member of the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office in 2013.

A Control Yuan investigation indicated that he had applied to undertake post-graduate studies under a program for civil servants which allows them to retain their jobs and full salary.

However, investigators said that Lu had terminated his studies early without informing the civil service, and although he did not return to work, he still continued to collect his monthly salary.

Control Yuan members deemed Lu to have violated the Judges Act (法官法), and also voted to impeach him.

Both cases will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice’s internal evaluation committee, which is to decide on punishments, which might range from dismissal to lesser punishment of demotion and reprimands, which might result in reduction of their salary scales and pensions.