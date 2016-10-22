Former president’s request to visit US, Malaysia approved

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) request to visit Malaysia and the US next month has been approved, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday.

A Presidential Office screening committee considered the request based on the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法) and gave Ma the green light because the risks to national intelligence and Ma’s personal safety were controllable, Huang said.

“Taiwan maintains cooperative mechanisms with the two countries, so the risks related to Ma’s personal security in the two countries are relatively low,” Huang said, citing an assessment by the National Security Bureau.

The government would provide all necessary assistance during Ma’s trips, he said.

Ma’s office said the former president plans to leave on Nov. 15 for a visit to Malaysia and then travel to the US after returning from Malaysia on Nov. 18.

Ma, who completed his second and final term as president in May, has accepted an invitation to attend the eighth World Chinese Economic Summit in Malaysia from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18.

He is also to deliver a speech at Southern University College in Johor, the office said.

He has been invited by the University of Notre Dame in Indiana to attend its second Asian leadership forum on Nov. 20 and deliver a keynote speech, it said.

After his visit to the university, Ma plans to travel to Chicago for a brief stay, during which time he will meet Taiwanese expatriates, before returning home on Nov. 23, it said.