Students complain about obscene language at event

By Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter

Complaints from first-year students at the Pingtung University of Science and Technology about offensive and obscene language used by organizers of a weekend welcoming event have prompted an apology from the organizers, while the university is mulling what action to take.

Older students in the management information systems and hotel and restaurant management departments organized a two-day event held last weekend, during which they allegedly told some participants to mock others with sexual insults, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on Tuesday.

Cellphone photographs provided to the paper showed a cue board instructing first-year students taking part in a team exercise to shout slogans such as, “Your tits are tiny and you have no brains,” and “Your penis is so small it is not even there.”

The organizers had been told that they were not to engage in “distasteful behavior,” university administration secretary-general Yeh Kuei-chun (葉桂君) told reporters.

“We did not expect this to happen in spite of our warnings,” Yeh said.

The school’s Gender Equality Committee is to meet on Wednesday to discuss what discipline should be handed out to the event organizers, Yeh said.

In addition, psychological counseling is available on campus for students upset by the welcoming event.

The event organizers on Monday posted an apology on the university’s community Facebook page.

“To all students at the Pingtung University of Science and Technology: We are the organizers of the recent welcoming event for students. In response to your posts, we are sincerely sorry the inappropriate team slogans, and any public disapproval or personal discomfort they caused. We formally apologize to the community,” it said.

Kaohsiung Association for the Promotion of Women’s Rights president Chiang Wan-szu (蔣琬斯) told the Apple Daily that the language used at the event was “sexual harassment.”

The university needed to improve gender equality on campus, Chiang said.

Complaints about the Pingtung university’s event came just days after Jinwen University of Science and Technology in New Taipei City made headline news in the local media and online because of complaints about first-year students being coerced into partially disrobing and taking part other “racy activities” during a welcoming activity in Miaoli County earlier this month.

That event had been organized by upper-class students from the student groups of four departments.

Additional reporting by staff writer