DPP to take policy on the road in two-month tour

By Su Fang-ho and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is holding a two-month national tour to host 129 face-to-face meetings with local residents and help promote President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policies, DPP spokesperson Chiu Li-li (邱莉莉) said.

The DPP and the Executive Yuan has printed brochures to help clarify national policies and the administration’s goals for townships, Chiu said, adding that the tour is aimed at removing unnecessary doubts and clearing up controversies.

The central government is to establish a NT$150 million (US$4.8 million) fund next year to pay for the education and living expenses of children from low-income families, or those that have no home, Chiu said, adding that public daycare policies are to be expanded in nurseries, which would create 2,320 job opportunities in childcare.

The government said it would explain a policy to deposit NT$5,000 per month into the account of teenagers who qualify for a new subsidy that is to be used for entrepreneurial efforts, Chiu said.

Over the next eight years the government is also planning to build social housing for more than 200,000 families, Chiu said.

In terms of long-term care for the elderly, the government is planning to establish a quality care system available at an affordable price, Chiu said, adding that reforms to the annual pension system aim to be sustainable and healthy.

When asked why the Executive Yuan was not included in the policy briefing events as many of the policies are as yet unformed, Chiu said that the DPP is obliged to assist the new government in disseminating policies to the public.

“This is not a party effort to defend the policies; it is an act of responsible reporting to the people,” Chiu said.

The party hopes to broaden the public’s understanding of national policies through more colloquial explanations, she said.

Party legislators, county councilors, local party headquarter personnel and central party headquarter staff are to attend the tour meetings, Chiu said.

The first event was held in Taoyuan City’s Bade District (八德) yesterday.