Hung makes ‘no promises’ over Xi talks

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) yesterday dismissed a link between her scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) early next month and a potential re-election bid, while reiterating that she has made no promises as to what she is going to talk about at the meeting.

At a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei yesterday afternoon, Hung said that it has been speculated that her upcoming meeting with Xi, the Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Forum and the KMT’s ill-gotten assets predicament are all part of her efforts to drum up support for her re-election bid as KMT chairwoman next year.

“None of these things are aimed at me keeping my position as chairwoman or building a better future for the KMT, but at improving the livelihoods of 23 million Taiwanese,” Hung said in her speech.

Hung said at a meeting with KMY lawmakers on Tuesday that she has borne in mind KMT lawmakers’ opinions about her meeting with XI, but cross-strait negotiations are complicated and what really matters is being able to achieve goals.

“During the meeting with KMT lawmakers, I did not make any promises about what I am or am not going to say [to Xi]. I want to leave some room for flexibility so that I can react according to the situation. I am sure everyone can understand that,” Hung said.

Hung met with the KMT caucus on Tuesday afternoon after growing concerns within the party regarding her stance on the so-called “1992 consensus,” as she has proposed that the “one China, different interpretations” framework should evolve into “one China, same interpretation,” which was seen as an attempt to bring the nation closer to unification with China.

Many KMT members have expressed concerns that Hung might bring up “one China, same interpretation” during her meeting with Xi in Beijing, which is expected to take place on Nov. 1.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) said in 2006 that he had made up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Hung also shrugged off criticism that most of the KMT’s former chairmen have turned a blind eye to the party’s current predicament, saying that she is due to meet with four of the party’s former heads to discuss how to overcome the challenges.

It was reported that the participants include former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) and former KMT chairman Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄).