Idea of Chen pardon needs study: Presidential Office

Staff writer, with CNA

More study is needed on the issue of whether to grant a special pardon to former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday.

The government’s main principle in handling the issue is to avoid further confrontation between people of different political affiliations, Huang said.

The top priority is to ensure that the former president receives the best medical care possible and sees that his health improve, Huang said.

He was responding to a call from Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu’s (陳菊) for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to deal with the issue of whether to pardon Chen Shui-bian “rapidly, legally, fairly and reasonably.”

The mayor said the issue is both legal and political, and that the government should be as tolerant as possible when dealing with political issues.

Chen Shui-bian, who was in office from 2000 to 2008, has served more than six years of a 20-year prison term for several corruption convictions.

He has been out of jail on medical parole since January last year due to suspected Parkinson’s disease and brain atrophy.