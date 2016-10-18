CDC confirms 13th case of imported Zika virus

Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwan has confirmed another imported Zika virus case, involving a Thai migrant worker, raising the total number of such cases to 13, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported yesterday.

The worker, in his 20s, is the younger brother of another Thai migrant worker who on Friday was also confirmed to have contracted Zika. The two brothers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday.

The younger brother did not exhibit any Zika symptoms, but his older brother had developed a fever and was intercepted by health authorities at the airport.

The authorities also asked the younger brother to undergo tests and they continued to monitor him until confirming that he had contracted the disease.

In the newly confirmed case, the worker is staying in Changhua County where his job is, and will remain in quarantine until Thursday, the centers said, adding that so far, people in his vicinity have not developed Zika-related symptoms.

Taiwan has reported 13 Zika cases this year, all of which have been imported, the centers said.

Among them, four were from Thailand, two each were from Vietnam and Malaysia, and one each was from Indonesia, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Florida and Singapore, the centers said.

According to the centers, since last year, nearly 70 countries and territories around the world have reported indigenous Zika cases.

Judging from the number of cases, it seems that Zika is still developing in Southeast Asia, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said, adding that due to the nation’s close exchanges with the region, Taiwan has increasingly come under threat.

The nation is now reporting new Zika cases almost every week, Chuang said.

Thailand had reported 392 Zika cases as of Oct. 3, including 39 pregnant women, the centers said, adding that Southeast Asia has confirmed two microcephaly cases resulting from Zika infection.