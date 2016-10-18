Women in business could boost trade ties: vice president

Staff writer, with CNA

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Sunday said he hoped ethnic Chinese businesswomen could use their abilities in economics and trade to help the government promote international exchanges.

Chen said that the 10 winners at the Hua Kuang Award Ceremony for the World’s Top 10 Outstanding Chinese Women Entrepreneurs would be role models for businesswomen around the world.

Chen also praised members of the federation for their economic prowess and the contributions they have made.

The federation headquartered in Taiwan was established in San Francisco in 1994 and now has 54 branches around the world.

The Hua Kuang Award, which is organized by the Global Federation of Chinese Businesswomen, was launched in 2001 and awards prizes every three years.

The award is aimed at promoting successful businesswomen as role models, facilitating the development of the economy and giving Taiwan a higher profile on the international stage.

This year, winners of the award included Maryland-based H2O Clinical chairwoman Eugenia Henry; California-based Novotech Nutraceuticals president Jennifer Li (李麗華) and Dante coffee shop chain founder Sophie Fang (方淑宜).

Award recipient Chen Huang Shou-ho (陳黃受合) — who runs a textile company that hires 1,000 workers in Thailand — said that in a male-dominated business world, a woman must make more effort to gain credit and trust.

Machinery does not have a soul — it takes human efforts to infuse a “soul” into products that win the hearts of clients, she said.

On winning the Hua Kuang Award, she said a business should not just seek profits, it should also shoulder its social responsibilities by taking care of its employees, protecting the environment and teaching staff to recognize their duties in society.