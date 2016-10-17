Daily Air to upgrade fleet by Oct. 31

Staff writer, with CNA

Daily Air will upgrade its fleet by the end of the month to improve and expand its services, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said.

The agency said in a statement that the private carrier, which has a permit from the agency to operate flights between outlying islands and Taiwan proper until 2025, has added four new 19-seat Canada DHC6-400 airplanes to its fleet.

The new aircraft will replace the carrier’s aging Dornier 228 aircraft, which fly to Orchid Island, Green Island and Penghu County’s Cimei (七美), the agency said.

Two of the new aircraft are already in service, the agency said, adding that from Oct. 31, all flights to remote islands will be flown by the new aircraft, carrying passengers between Taitung and Orchid Island; Taitung and Green Island; Kaohsiung and Cimei; Kaohsiung and Penghu’ Wangan (望安); and Penghu’s Magong (馬公) and Cimei

Thanks to the new aircraft, the number of flights between Taitung and Orchid Island will increase to six round trips per day, with three between Taitung and Green Island and two between Kaohsiung and Cimei every day, the agency said.