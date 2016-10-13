Ministry says no listeria-linked ice cream in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has not imported any listeria-contaminated Drumstick products produced by Nestle USA Inc, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Tuesday, urging people not to panic.

The ministry was responding to media reports that Nestle recalled Drumstick ice cream cones due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious illness and birth defects.

The recall includes two Drumstick products: Variety Pack, containing 16 ice cream cones, and Vanilla Pack, with 24 individually wrapped ice cream cones. All of the products were produced at the company’s facility in Bakersfield, California, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17 and have a “best before” date of June 2017, according to the reports.

In a news release, Nestle announced that investigators found L monocytogenes on equipment contact surfaces from a location on the production line at the Bakersfield facility.

The Drumstick cones themselves have not tested positive for the bacteria, it said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that L monocytogenes can live in food processing plants and contaminate a variety of products, including salad mixes, instant food, processed meats, hot dog sausages, cheese, butter, salad dressings, raw milk and ice cream.

L monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older people, and others with weakened immune systems, although healthy individuals might only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain or diarrhea.

Listeriosis can cause septicemia, meningitis, encephalitis, corneal ulcers, pneumonia, as well as intrauterine or cervical infections in pregnant women, which can cause miscarriages, the FDA said.