Chinese TV station sorry after missing Taiwan from map

Reuters, BEIJING

A Chinese TV station has apologized after showing a map on a talent show which did not include Taiwan as being part of China, one of Beijing’s most sensitive political issues.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan, which it considers an inalienable part of China, under its control. Defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) forces fled to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

All maps published in China have to show Taiwan as being one of the country’s provinces.

However, in a talent show for foreigners learning Chinese broadcast on Hunan TV on Sunday, a map in the background showed only China as colored red and left Taiwan white, according to a screengrab published on the official People’s Daily’s Web site.

In a statement on its official microblog late on Tuesday, state-run Hunan TV said it was sorry, and blamed an outside contractor for the error and a failure of its own internal controls to spot the problem before the broadcast.

“We feel a deep sense of dereliction of duty at the ‘problem map’ incident and feel deeply pained,” it said.

All of the station’s employees are resolute in their belief that Taiwan is a part of China and oppose any form of separatism for Taiwan, it added.

Those responsible for the mistake have been punished, the station said without giving details, and received “severe criticism.”