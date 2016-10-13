Former president applies to travel to US and Malaysia

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) office yesterday released a detailed itinerary for Ma’s planned overseas trip next month, which would see the former head of state spending four days in Malaysia before going to the US if his travel plan is approved by the Presidential Office.

According to Ma’s office, he plans to depart for Malaysia on Nov. 15, where he wants to attend the World Chinese Economic Summit and give a speech at Malaysia’s Southern University College and return to Taiwan on Nov. 18.

“Immediately after the conclusion of his Malaysia trip, Ma plans to leave for the US, where, at the invitation of the Indiana-based University of Notre Dame, he is due to attend and deliver the keynote speech at the second Asia Leadership Forum,” Ma’s office said, adding that the keynote speaker for last year’s forum was former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Ma then plans to travel to Chicago, where he is to meet with Taiwanese living overseas, and plans to return to Taiwan on Nov. 23, Ma’s office said.

Ma’s office added that a travel approval request detailing the former head of state’s travel plans was delivered to the Presidential Office in person yesterday morning.

According to Article 26 of the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), someone “who may exercise the original classification authority ... handle classified information within the scope of official duty ... has handled the transfer of some classified information to another agency within three years” should obtain prior approval before leaving the nation.