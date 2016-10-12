Kuai Kuai joins fight against flu

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has teamed up with local food firm Kuai Kuai Co (乖乖食品) and produced 12,000 packages of a limited edition snack to be given to people who receive flu vaccinations at local health departments, in an effort to promote vaccination.

Packages of snacks produced by Kuai Kuai (“to behave well” in Mandarin), are used by many Taiwanese — especially green packages by technology companies — as lucky charms, and placed beside computers or electronic appliances, in the hopes that they “behave well” and run smoothly.

The CDC has placed several green packages of the snack at its offices in an effort to boost public health efforts throughout the year.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) yesterday announced that the company has volunteered to help promote flu vaccinations by producing a white-packaged edition of the snack, with the brand mascot wearing a facial mask and holding a flu vaccine and the words “behave well and get vaccinated, keep the flu away” printed on the package in Mandarin.

The snack is to be distributed to 22 local health departments across the nation.

“The peak flu season usually spans autumn and winter, and getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent infection, as well as reduce the risk of serious flu complications,” Chou said. “The symptoms are usually more serious than common cold and the disease also tends to last longer.”

He especially urged high-risk groups — elderly people, children, pregnant women, and people with weaker immune systems, have chronic diseases or are obese to receive vaccinations every year.