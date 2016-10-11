Boy’s death in orphanage probed

By Hsu Chan-yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An orphanage worker is being investigated over the death of an 11-year-old boy yesterday in Miaoli County’s Houlong Township (後龍) after he allegedly threw the boy, who was in his care, violently to the ground on Sunday.

The boy and the 32-year-old care worker, surnamed Chang (張), had an argument at about 6pm on Sunday evening, police said.

Chang allegedly dragged the boy, picked him up and then threw him to the ground, causing the boy to sustain serious head injuries, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital three hours later when he was found foaming at the mouth, but doctors were unable to save him, police said.

According to Chang’s statement, he was with the boy, surnamed He (何), and four other children from the orphanage who were doing homework in one of the facility’s study rooms at about 6pm.

Chang said that He was being uncooperative, was swearing at the other children and refusing to do his homework.

Chang said he attempted to physically restrain He and they began to argue.

Police allege that Chang lost his temper, lifted He and then threw him to the ground.

Police said that after being thrown to the ground, the boy repeatedly complained of feeling sick and went to lie down.

At about 9:20pm, when Chang was being relieved of his duty by a collegue surnamed Lin (林), He was found on his bed where he had vomited and was foaming at the mouth, police said.

Miaoli County Government Social Affairs Department Director Chang Fan-yang (張范揚) said He had been living in Hsinchu with his mother, but was sent to the orphanage in 2011 after his aunt said the boy was being abused and reported it to the department.

The police said they are investigating Chang on the grounds of professional negligence.