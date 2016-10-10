Septuagenarian to host his 22nd flag-raising ceremony

Staff writer, with CNA

Heart surgery, financial woes and typhoon damage are not expected to prevent a Taoyuan resident from hosting a flag-raising ceremony today for the 22nd year.

Seventy-six-year-old Chang Lao-wang (張老旺) plans to take up the role he has held for more than two decades at a plaza next to a park in Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District (平鎮), despite being in poor health.

Chang recently underwent heart surgery, which caused financial difficulties for him.

Then Typhoon Megi last month damaged thousands of the Republic of China flags he has used to decorate the flag-raising venue over the past two decades.

Upon learning of Chang’s problems, his nephew Chang Kuo-wei (張國偉), who recently retired from the military, spent NT$80,000 to purchase more flags to help Chang amass the 20,000 flags needed for the ceremony.

Other sources of support also began to surface after news of the flag damage spread.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) donated 1,000 flags, Taoyuan City Council Speaker Chiu Yi-sheng (邱奕勝), a KMT member, donated 5,000 and several people in the private sector also made contributions.

Chang expressed his appreciation and promised to hold the national flag-raising ceremony come “rain or shine” to mark the annual Double Ten National Day.

His flag-raising ceremony has become an annual ritual in Taoyuan that draws thousands of people each year.