Commissioner accused of flattery over holiday flags

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) yesterday accused Taipei Department of Civil Affairs Commissioner Lan Shih-tsung (藍世聰) of trying to flatter President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by decorating a median strip in front of Tsai’s home with Republic of China (ROC) flags ahead of Double Ten National Day celebrations tomorrow.

Lan on Wednesday said the department would not put up flags on median strips out of safety concerns that the flags might obstruct drivers’ view.

Wang said Lan contradicted his own remarks.

“There were no flags on Dunhua South Road, so why the change? Is it because Tsai lives there?” Wang asked.

DECORATION

Lan said that despite the decision not to put flags in median strips, the department has put up flags along roads near Taipei City Hall, the Presidential Office Building and in tourist areas.

The department has erected flags from Dunhua N Road near Taipei International Airport down to Dunhua S Road, Lan said.

The department said it cut the number of flags used for Double Ten National Day celebrations from 5,000 to 3,900 by tying flags to street light poles rather than putting them on median strips, and by doing without them in remote areas, Lan said.

However, it has raised flags on median strips near the National Palace Museum, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and other popular tourist destinations where street light poles are few, he said.

“It would not feel like Double Ten National Day without national flags on these roads,” Lan added.