CDC decries flu ‘myths,’ urges vaccinations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday spoke out against the 10 most common misconceptions about influenza, and urged people to get vaccinated for better protection against seasonal flu as early as possible.

According to Internet data collected over the past six months, the CDC has gathered the 10 most common misconceptions that people hold about the flu, with the top three being: “The vaccine can provide 100 percent protection against the flu,” followed by “The flu is the most common cold of the season,” and “Pneumonia only occurs if a cold is not treated properly.”

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said that while some people might be worried about negative side effects from vaccinations, the flu vaccine has been developed for many years and many medical specialists around the world, including the WHO, have approved its efficacy and safety.

“Among more than 2,000 cases of serious flu that were treated in intensive care, including more than 400 deaths linked to the flu, more than 95 percent were not vaccinated,” he said, adding that the vaccine can provide 70 to 90 percent protection against flu viruses.

Chou said that hundreds of viruses can cause a common cold, but the flu is caused by a few types of influenza virus.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said symptoms might be different too, as flu symptoms often include muscle or body aches and fatigue.

Chuang said pneumonia more often develops from the flu if left untreated, rather than from a common cold.

The fourth to 10th-most common misconceptions were: A cold can only be alleviated by taking medicine; the flu develops from a common cold; the flu can be cured by taking vitamins; cold weather can cause people to get the flu; a cold can be alleviated with an injection; a cold can be alleviated by sweating; and a cold can be caught by not wearing enough clothing.

Flu viruses are spread mainly by spittle when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk, and more people are infected in cold weather because they stay indoors more often, Chuang said.

Vitamins cannot cure the flu, but can help the body recover and some medication can reduce disease progression and lower the risks of severe complications or death, Chuang said.

The CDC urged people to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, because it takes an average of two weeks before the vaccine becomes effective.

A government-funded flu vaccination program started on Saturday last week, the CDC said.