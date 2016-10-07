Taipei suggests tax deduction changes for urban renewal

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government on Tuesday said it had made suggestions to the central government to ease property tax deduction rules to encourage people to take part in urban renewal projects.

Since people with renewed homes are required to pay more property tax and Taipei, along with 17 other cities and counties, last year raised property taxes, many Taipei residents have refrained from taking part in rehousing projects because of the financial burden associated with such a move, Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said.

In a bid to resolve this problem, the city government last month asked the Ministry of the Interior to amend Article 46 of the Urban Renewal Act (都市更新條例) to extend the period in which people waiting to be rehoused are entitled to a 50 percent property tax cut from two to four years, Lin said.

Regulations allow residents a 40 percent deduction from land appreciation tax and deed tax levied after the conversion of property rights among homeowners, Lin said.

However, the tax cut does not apply to homeowners who have decided to merge their land in an urban renewal project, he said.

Taipei Department of Finance Deputy Commissioner Yu Shih-ming (游適銘) said it makes no sense that people who agree to a conversion of property rights are entitled to a 40 percent tax cut and that people who decide to build new homes on combined land are not, as both cases require the consent of all property owners.

The city government in August asked the ministry to grant people who merged their land in an urban renewal project the same tax deduction, he said.

In related news, the city government has unveiled an “improved” mechanism on urban renewal projects, which allows contractors to simultaneously request operating licenses and surveys for new buildings, shortening the time needed for the registration of property rights by 12 days, or up to 45 days if survey results need to be verified.

According to the mechanism, the city guarantees that reviews of plans on renewal projects that do not involve the conversion of property rights and those that do can be completed in six months and eight months respectively, Lin said.