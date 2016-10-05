Agency releases fan dispute checklist

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Sports Administration yesterday said it has created a standardized checklist to help organizers handle disputes caused by fans’ behavior at sporting events, adding that organizers should inform fans in advance about the regulations.

The checklist was created following a rise in disputes caused by fans’ behavior at games.

The Chinese Taipei Football Association was fined US$5,000 by the Asian Football Confederation after Taiwanese fans held up a banner that read: “Taiwan is Taiwan” and flags advocating Taiwanese independence at an Asian Cup qualifier between Taiwan and Cambodia in Kaohsiung on June 2, which violated International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stadium safety and security regulations.

Sports Association Director-General Ho Jow-fei (何卓飛) said authorities must obtain approval from international sports associations before hosting any formal international competitions, and local sports associations must follow the rules laid out by the international bodies.

“We understand and respect that people in a democratic society want to express their personal opinions through diverse channels, but we also hope that any action by fans will not violate the rules of international sporting events, nor cause harm to athletes or other fans,” he said.

The checklist lays out items that must be completed by event organizers before, during and after games, said Hsu Hsiu-ling (許秀玲), head of the agency’s international and cross-strait division, adding that organizers are obligated to inform fans about the regulations that must be followed when attending games, as spectators have said they were not informed that their actions were unacceptable.

FIFA has specific rules regulating the behavior of fans at soccer games, she said, adding that penalties can include fines, having games held behind closed doors or banning a nation from hosting FIFA-authorized matches.

Methods to inform fans of regulations range from having them printed on tickets, publishing them online and announcing them at a news conference to having them put on display at entrances to venues in which events are held, she said.

“There should also be a team handling emergency situations or security details during games. Members of the team should include the spokesperson for the game, staff and security guards,” Hsu said. “They should be trained to handle all possible scenarios.”

“Any dispute involving fans at sporting events should be handled flexibly and peacefully, and the team can ask for support from the police if necessary,” she added.

Asked if that means spectators will not be allowed to display national flags at games, the agency said it depends on whether organizers have such regulations.