Test driver blames bee for crashing sports car

By Lin Chia-tung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A man test-driving a Honda NSX on Monday hit the barriers on a highway in New Taipei City after allegedly being stung by a bee while driving.

The accident happened on a section of Provincial Highway No. 2, connecting Shihmen (石門) and Jishan (金山) districts.

The 27-year-old man, surnamed Hu (胡), said he was not hurt in the collision, but the car’s gas tank was cracked and its chassis damaged.

Hu told police that he was driving the vehicle to write a review for a car magazine, but a bee got into the car and stung him, causing him to swerve into the barrier.

The Honda NSX, which was introduced to the local market in August, has a price tag of NT$12.8 million (US$408,333), Chiehjen International Ltd manager Ho Wei-ming (何偉銘) said.

There are only nine of the cars in the nation, he said.

The car Hu was driving was likely a second-generation limited edition with carbon fiber chassis, Ho said, adding that repairs would cost “at least several million” New Taiwan dollars.

The car was not insured.

It was sent to a Pingtung County workshop for repairs, police said.