Snail farmer sees growth opportunity for aquaculture

By Chen Tsan-kun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Aquafarmer Tseng Ming-tsun’s (曾明村) success in raising freckled sea snails (Babylonia areolata or calle fengluo) in inland saltwater farms could provide new hope and direction for aquaculture farmers.

Common orient clams have long been a staple of traditional aquafarming, but in August many clam farms along the coast of Yunlin County saw great quantities of their clams die off, Tseng said.

Tseng said he believes the clams’ breeding and the environment for traditional aquaculture has reached a “bottleneck” and there is a need for new types of aquaculturee.

Freckled sea snails are more expensive than common orient clams, and could be raised in close proximity to one another, Tseng said.

He said he chose the freckled sea snail because while the mollusk is in high demand by restaurants, suppliers have long relied on snails collected in the wild, and eventually wild populations of these snails will decline.

Tseng said he has spent the past five years fine tuning his techniques for raising the snails and believes he has found the right feed balance.