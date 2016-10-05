Ex-National Palace Museum director quits Beijing post

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Former National Palace Museum (NPM) director Feng Ming-chu (馮明珠) yesterday said she had resigned from an advisory post in the Beijing Palace Museum (BPM) to avoid causing further problems.

Feng said she sent her resignation letter to BPM director Zheng Xinmiao (鄭欣淼) on Monday.

The NPM yesterday said it respects Feng’s decision to reject Beijing’s offer.

Feng said that one of the reasons she resigned was because of NPM Director Lin Jeng-yi’s (林正儀) remark that her acceptance of the offer in Beijing was “inappropriate.”

Feng said she decided to leave the post to avoid further complications, because was causing disturbance among senior officials in Taiwan.

Feng continued to defend her initial acceptance of the BPM post, saying she enjoys sharing the 38 years of experience she gained working in the field of cultural research with museums around the world.

She added that the museum research group she was to work with in Beijing is purely a platform for academic exchange and does not serve any political aims.

From a legal standpoint, Taiwanese are allowed to work in China and only prohibited from doing so if the work involves Chinese political parties, military affairs or organizations associated with the government, none of which apply to the BPM research institute, Feng said.

Responding to questions about her reducing the time before museum directors could travel to China after leaving their posts, Feng said she was acting in accordance with the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) and other laws.