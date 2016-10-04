Ophthalmologist warns of eyelash extension dangers

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A Taichung ophthalmologist has urged women who use eyelash extensions to clean their eyes thoroughly every day to avoid bacterial infections.

Cheng Ching Hospital Department of Ophthalmology director Yu Chih-chun (尤誌君) said a 27-year-old woman who used to apply fake eyelashes before going to work every day decided it was too time-consuming and that she would get eyelash extensions.

However, two weeks after the treatment the woman began to feel an irritation of her eyelids and was diagnosed with folliculitis and pustules at the roots of the eyelashes, Yu said.

Yu, who treated the patient, said the woman had to take oral antibiotics for a week and she suffered from styes during the treatment.

Yu said the patient had not cleaned the eye area thoroughly, but only gently splashed water after she got the eyelash extension, because she was afraid the fake lashes would fall out if she cleaned them.

The roots of the eyelashes can easily be infected by bacteria, causing skin inflammation at the edges of the eyelids, if the eye area is not properly cleaned, Yu said.

Symptoms such as itchiness or feeling there is a foreign body in the eye can occur when a patient develops folliculitis and pustules, or a bacterial infection that can worsen eyesight, she said.

She said some people are allergic to the eyelash extensions glue, which often contains formaldehyde, and they have allergic reactions or their real eyelashes fall out.

People should clean the eye area carefully and thoroughly to protect the eyes, which is much more important than being afraid that the eyelash extensions would fall out, she said.