FDA warns against going to sleep with contact lens in eyes

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Food and Drug Agency (FDA) is warning contact lens wearers not to wear their lenses for long periods of time and especially not while sleeping.

Misuse of contacts can damage wearers’ vision, cause corneal perforation, viral infections or even, in extreme cases, cause loss of sight, the agency said.

FDA official Huang Wei-sheng (黃維生) said that people who experience pain or extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia) while wearing contacts should stop wearing them, adding those who experience pain or swelling after wearing contacts should seek medical attention immediately.

The cornea has no blood vessels to provide it with oxygen and relies on tears to relay oxygen to the surface area, Huang said.

The tear ducts reduce their excretion of tears during sleep, and wearing contacts while sleeping reduces the amount of natural oxygen reaching the cornea, Huang said, adding that oxygen deprivation could cause cornea edema, cornea inflammation, or corneal ulcers.