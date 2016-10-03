Complete probe cooperation: CAL

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

China Airlines (CAL) said yesterday it will fully cooperate with investigations launched over a tail-strike incident on Saturday night.

CAL Flight CI704 departed Manila for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:15pm, later than scheduled, because it had arrived in the Philippines late.

As the plane was coming in for a landing in Taoyuan, the rear end of the aircraft touched the runway, leading the pilots to abort the landing and make a second approach, which was successful, the airline said, adding that there were no reports of injury.

The airplane is undergoing a comprehensive inspection and will be repaired based on manufacturer’s instructions, it said.

Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) was quoted in the company’s statement as saying that CAL will “comply with the government investigations and take this matter seriously.”

The airline “will review the relevant procedures and will absolutely not compromise on the aviation safety,” he said.

The Aviation Safety Council said the incident has been classified as an aviation incident, as the plane’s pressurized area was damaged after the tail strike. The council will launch an investigation of this incident, it said.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration said the two CAL pilots have been grounded pending its investigation. It said it would review the information from the plane’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

In other aviation news, several flights today to Japan have been canceled or postponed as Typhoon Chaba is forecast to move close to the Ryukyu Islands.