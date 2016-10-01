Skin doctor offers advice on dealing with itchiness

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Dry skin and itching are common conditions in autumn and winter, but people can prevent or relieve the symptoms by not over-cleaning and not applying ointment without consulting a doctor, a dermatologist said.

China Medical University dermatologist Chiu Pin-chi (邱品齊) said that a survey of people aged between 18 and 50 showed that up to 81 percent of respondents have experienced dry skin or itching, while 67 percent said that such conditions are genetic.

Chiu did not provide a source for the survey.

He said passive attitudes and misconceptions over preventive measures was the main reason the conditions recur.

Chiu said some people overwash and over-exfoliate their skin, which strips natural oils that keep it healthy and can even cause damage, while some people apply too many skincare products, which can overburden the skin.

A common misconception is that moisturizing can reduce dryness and itching, but there are many skincare products with different ingredients and different functions,

he said, adding that people should use products that not only moisturize, but also relieve inflammation.

Another misconception is that natural ingredients are better than “chemical” ingredients, Chiu said.

Some natural ingredients can irritate or harm the skin, so people need to find products that contain natural ingredients that have been professionally extracted and

passed safety examinations.

He said many people are used to buying over-the-counter medicine to relieve itchiness, but many anti-itch creams and ointments contain steroids, with the levels

varying among products.

He said overuse of steroids can cause dermal atrophy, blood vessel fragility or subcutaneous hemorrhaging, so it is safer to consult a dermatologist before purchasing medicine.