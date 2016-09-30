Man found not guilty after hitting, insulting officer

By Chang Jui-chen / Staff reporter

The Taiwan High Court’s Taichung Branch acquitted a man accused of insulting a police officer and interfering with police business, with the court ruling his actions to be natural reactions to a scuffle.

A man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), 43, was taken into custody for questioning at a police station in Taichung’s Central District (中區) on Jan. 5 after he was arrested for allegedly stealing goods worth about NT$1,200 from a convenience store.

Tsai, who has a criminal record for theft and offenses against public safety, allegedly insulted officer Huang Tung-pao (黃東寶), using foul language and slapping Huang as the officer tried to stop Tsai from smoking at the police station, police said.

Tsai was charged with interfering with police duties.

The Taichung District Court found Tsai not guilty of the charges, but the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office appealed the ruling.

The high court upheld the district court’s ruling, saying in its verdict that the abusive language Tsai directed at Huang was not an insult against a law enforcement officer, but a natural response to being tackled and handcuffed.

The high court did not rule on the scuffle, which police said caused bruising to Huang’s face and arms.

The district court’s ruling said it was a “natural reaction” for Tsai to swing his right arm and hit Huang in the face during the scuffle and did not constitute interference with police duties, although it could have brought an assault charge.

Huang did not file a charge of assault.

Police said they respected the verdict.

The high court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.