Fu Jen dean Hsia’s TV comments to be reviewed

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday confirmed that it has received multiple complaints over Fu Jen Catholic University College of Social Sciences dean Hsia Lin-ching’s (夏林清) comments about a victim of a sexual assault on a political talk show, adding that an independent committee would review the program before determining if any punitive measures should be taken against the television network.

NCC Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) said that Hsia discussed the case of a female student at the university being raped by a fellow student on ERA News’ political talk show FaceNews.

The program was aired as Typhoon Megi made landfall in the nation on Tuesday.

As well as receiving the complaints from the public, Chan said that NCC employees had also watched Hsia talk about the case on the program.

Chan said that Hsia’s comments could have violated the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) and the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法).

She said the commission immediately contacted the network’s self-discipline committee and asked it to look into the incident. In the meantime, the commission would turn the case over to an independent committee to review the content of the program and determine if it had broken any regulations.

Hsia’s appearance on the talk show was deemed inappropriate by some media watchdog groups, as she was also a party in the case.

They said that Hsia should not have provided information that would reveal the identity of the victim in her conversations on the show.