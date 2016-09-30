DPP lawmakers criticize decision amid ROC flag row

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday criticized the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) amid a struggle over the Republic of China (ROC) flag being flown in San Francisco by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

The association in May 2013 said that an internal vote to remove the ROC flag and replace it with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) flag passed 21-20.

Pro-ROC members of the association filed a lawsuit over the unilateral action and in July a California district court ruled that the association should revert to the ROC flag, as the vote had not garnered enough support for the change to be implemented, according to association regulations.

However, in a report to the Legislative Yuan yesterday, the council said that although pro-ROC members of the association won in court, the pro-PRC members won a vote to stop the ROC flag being flown again.

OCAC Minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) said that the council was in favor of founding a new organization to be called the Chunghwa Traditional Cultures Association to become a voice for Taiwan in the US.

Wu said that association board members friendly toward Taiwan have suggested only flying the US flag until a consensus can be reached.

The situation showed how it was becoming increasingly difficult to control the association, DPP Legislators Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) and Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.

Chen said that the association had “lost the war without a fight.”

Wu said the pro-PRC force at the association has grown and therefore it would be “meaningless” to continue to pour national resources into resisting a change to flag policy.

Founding another group solely supported by Taiwan’s friends is the plan, he said.

Wu said that Taiwan would lose control over the association should a flag vote be forced.

Wang said the council must be aware of structural changes among compatriot societies, adding that the council should seek to identify allies to correctly “distribute resources,” a measure Wu said he “agreed with completely.”

Meanwhile, the council said in a report that it is planning to have some of its staff moved to Vietnam, Indonesia or Malaysia from the US, Canada and France to accommodate the “new southbound policy” of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.

Also, the legislature’s Foreign Relations Committee agreed to a council request to unfreeze NT$5 million (US$159,459) from its funding for domestic celebrations.

The legislature put a freeze on NT$5 million from the council’s allotted NT$28.6 million in the last fiscal year, which was not to be made available until the council provided a printed copy of how it planned to use the money.