DPP urges China to scale down political posturing

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called on China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) to have empathy with the nation’s citizens and scale down its political posturing due to the recent typhoons.

Both sides should take an equal share in maintaining the stability of cross-strait relations and their peaceful development, DPP spokesman Ruan Jhao-hsyung (阮昭雄) said.

The DPP has worked to maintain the “status quo” and be practical about its cross-strait policy, encouraging positive interaction to deepen mutual understanding and trust, Ruan said.

Ruan called on Beijing to cherish the results of more than two decades of interaction and to return to the negotiating table to maintain the peaceful and stable development of relations.

Ruan’s comments were aimed at TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), who earlier yesterday, when asked about how China sees the DPP’s as the party celebrated its 30th anniversary and what expectations Beijing has of it, said that the DPP was well known for embracing a pro-independence viewpoint, which undermines the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

The party has continually fanned anti-Chinese sentiment, sought to prevent cross-strait interaction and has been the primary cause for the serious setback in relations, which has harmed the interests of our Taiwanese brethren, Ma said.

As long as the DPP clings to its pro-independence ideals it would be difficult to find a way to advance relations, he said, adding that such sentiments were fated to fail.

Ruan said that the DPP’s foundation was a significant step in the democratization of the nation.

“Thirty years ago this day, we gathered together the will and determination of the Taiwanese people to found our party, and the values then — to reform and seek advancement — have not changed,” Ruan said. “The DPP always stands with the people.”