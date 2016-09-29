Typhoon Megi: Taipei officials urge post-Megi cleanup

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

After Typhoon Megi swept over Taiwan on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the nation, the Taipei Department of Health yesterday urged people to clean up and disinfect their living environment to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Disease Control and Prevention Division Director Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿) said the typhoon had caused floodwater, standing water and scattered debris in many parts of the city, so the department was urging people to put on protective clothing when cleaning up to prevent injuries and to disinfect their living environment to ensure good hygiene.

She suggested that people wear waterproof gloves, a facial mask and waterproof boots when cleaning up debris or removing standing water, and afterward to remember to wash their hands thoroughly with soap.

If people are injured during the cleanup, they should disinfect the wound, put a bandage on it and avoid further exposure to dirty water, she said.

If residential water tanks are contaminated with floodwater, they should be disinfected before being refilled with clean water, while drinking water should be boiled, she said.

People can use diluted household bleach to disinfect their living environment, but should protect their eyes and skin from exposure, she added.

The Environmental Protection Administration said that as the water supply was cut off in some areas due to high turbidity levels, the agency has tested water samples in the affected cities and counties, and all 175 samples taken had passed the examination.

However, it advised people to boil drinking water for three to five minutes, with the lid of the kettle removed, to allow the smell of disinfectants in tap water to evaporate.

Both agencies urged people to remove all standing water, such as in tires, vases, cans, bottles and flower beds, to prevent mosquitoes laying eggs and increasing the risk of the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.