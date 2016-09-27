Alleged underwear thief acted on his ‘involuntary urges’

By Lin Ching-lun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A man in Yilan was arrested after he allegedly entered his female neighbor’s home on multiple occasions to steal her underwear, police said.

The woman, surnamed Yo (游), said she suspected the key to her home had been stolen by a male neighbor, surnamed Yu (余), after she recently misplaced it.

Yo said that Yu entered her home on four occasions while she was not there, stealing underwear, high-heeled shoes and other personal items for his personal collection, adding that he then used them in obscene acts.

Yo said that after she noticed her personal items were going missing, she installed a camera in her living room, which confirmed her suspicions that someone was entering her home while she was not there.

Yo showed the video to police on Sept. 1, who then applied for a warrant to enter Yu’s home.

Upon entering and searching Yu’s home, police found Yo’s personal items and detained Yu.

Police said that given the undeniable nature of the evidence found in his home, Yu, 36, confessed to the crime and told them he has a fetish and was acting on “involuntary urges.”

Police quoted Yu as saying that after he stole Yo’s key in January, he entered her home on Aug. 5, 15, 29 and Sept. 1, taking items on each occasion.

Yo was quoted by police as saying she was aware that the man was her neighbor, adding that he often acted strangely.

She said that the discovery of her personal items in his home had left her feeling frightened and uncomfortable.