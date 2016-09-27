Anti-casino protesters rally outside legislature

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Penghu residents should vote “no” to the establishment of casinos, protesters said yesterday outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

More than 30 people from a range of local groups, religious organizations and environmental groups gathered outside the Legislative Yuan’s gates, shouting their opposition while brandishing props such as a dice-emblazoned Republic of China flag, symbolizing the protesters’ belief that allowing offshore gambling would turn the nation into the “Republic of Casino.”

Next month’s referendum is to be the nation’s fourth local vote to be held under the Referendum Act (公民投票法) and follows the defeat of a 2009 referendum on casinos.

“For Penghu’s sustainable development, it is crucial that we reject the establishment of casinos,” said Fu Ching-fan (傅靜凡), the convener of the county’s anti-casino alliance, citing a “vicious broken window effect” that could lead to increases in crime and have detrimental effects on other industries.

“Penghu is progressing. Penghu is developing. So to say that only casinos can bring development to the county is false,” he said, adding that the annual number of tourists to Penghu has jumped from 500,000 to more than 1 million since the 2009 referendum.

Casino advocates’ claims that casinos would lead to Penghu’s “internationalization” by attracting foreign gamblers are misleading, Alliance Against the Legalization of Gambling convener Shih Chao-hwei (釋昭慧) said, adding that the focus on potential local gamblers was “crystal clear” given an extended slump at Macau’s casinos.

“So-called ‘international gambling’ is fake, and the reality is that we will end up with many Taiwanese addicted to gambling,” she said.

“This is an evil industry focused on swallowing up Taiwanese, and we hope that Penghu residents will vote with their eyes wide open,” Shih added.

Next month’s referendum should be defeated to help shield legislators from pressure to pass legislation enabling gambling, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) said as she stood with the protesters, reiterating what she called the party’s position.

Amendments to the Offshore Islands Development Act (離島建設條例) in 2009 decriminalized gambling activities in the nation’s offshore islands, but require that the establishment of casinos be approved by a simple majority in a special referendum exempt from normal voter turnout thresholds.

The amendments also stipulated that the Legislative Yuan must pass legislation on casino registration and regulation, which it has yet to do.

Lienchiang County in 2012 voted to approve the establishments of casinos, but none have yet opened.

“The referendum is a ploy, because there will not be any investors, regardless of the results,” said Cheng Tung-liao (鄭同僚), a Penghu resident and former chairman of the Taiwan Public Television Service.

About 10 homeschooled children from families affiliated with the Association of Parent Participation Education in Taiwan were also present at the protest.

“We want our children to be connected with the pulse of society, because these kinds of issues will affect their lives,” association member Kuo Hsi-yu (郭希瑜) said, adding that the gambling controversy was the subject of one of the students’ recent course units, which included a trip to Penghu and a debate over different development alternatives.