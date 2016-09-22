Tang Prize winners to host lectures nationwide

Staff writer, with CNA

Winners of the second Tang Prize awards are to be honored on Sunday at a ceremony in Taipei’s National Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall. The ceremony is to be broadcast live by China Television Co and live-streamed on YouTube.

A series of events starting today are aimed at further highlighting the achievements of this year’s prize winners.

Lectures from the prize winners and their representatives are to be held at universities and high schools across the nation and also include exhibitions, a banquet and a concert by the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus and the Taipei Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s prize winners are former commissioner of the California Energy Commission Arthur Rosenfeld, who was awarded the prize for sustainable development; Jennifer Doudna, Zhang Feng (張鋒) and Emmanuelle Charpentier, who share the biopharmaceutical science award; William Theodore de Bary, winner of the sinology award; and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Louise Arbour, who won the prize for the rule of law.

Rosenfeld and De Bary are unable to attend the awards ceremony due to health concerns. Rosenfeld, 90, and De Bary, 97, are to be represented by Columbia University professor Ashok Gadgil and Columbia University Committee on Asia and the Middle East director Rachel Chung.

The Tang Prize was founded by Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) to recognize achievements in the fields of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and the rule of law.

The first Tang Prizes were awarded in 2014.

Those wanting in attending lectures hosted by the prize winners can register at topic.cw.com.tw/event/2016tangprize_master/.