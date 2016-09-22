Woman in custody over newborn left in Taichung temple

Staff writer, with CNA

A Vietnamese woman has been taken into custody for allegedly abandoning her newborn child at a temple in Taichung last week, local police said yesterday.

The woman was arrested late on Tuesday following an investigation that began on Tuesday last week, when police were told that a girl was abandoned at a temple in Taichung’s Wufeng District (霧峰).

The child, wrapped in a pink cloth, was left at the temple in a paper bag. A local hospital later estimated that the child was about one week old.

Video footage from the temple shows a woman placing a paper bag at the temple and then riding away on an electric bicycle.

Police said they found the electric bicycle, coat and shoes that the woman in the video footage was wearing at a rental apartment.

The woman was later identified by the National Immigration Agency as a Vietnamese migrant worker who had fled from her employer.

The woman told police that she only knew she was pregnant after she arrived in Taiwan in January to work and ran away from her employer in June out of fear that she would be sent back to Vietnam because of the pregnancy.

She said she abandoned the baby at the temple because of fears she could not take care of her.

The case has been handed over to Taichung prosecutors for further investigation.