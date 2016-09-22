NCC to extend 2G users migration by six months

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that 2G telecommunications services are to be officially terminated in June next year, adding that 2G service subscribers are to be given an additional six months to migrate to 3G or 4G services after the termination.

The 2G service license expires on June 30 next year and there are still about 560,000 2G service subscribers, NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

To ensure that 2G subscribers can migrate to a higher-level service the commission has proposed several measures, Wong said.

The commission is considering canceling certification of devices equipped to provide 2G services. As some government agencies still use devices equipped with 2G compatible technology, the commission would label these devices warning that the technology would not be certified after June 30 next year.

The commission has also analyzed 2G service users and identified five user patterns, Wong said, including those who use only text messaging, those using prepaid cards, those subscribing to plans with low monthly fees, those using push-button mobile phones, as well as those using mobile phones for voice communication only.

To meet the diverse needs of 2G service subscribers, telecoms should offer service contracts that allow customers to seamlessly migrate to 3G or 4G services, Wong said.

Telecoms should provide service plans that are similar to or better than the ones customers have currently, Wong said.

The service plans should be diverse including call-only plans, text-only plans and plans covering both services, Wong added.

Current 2G subscribers will have six months after June 30 next year to migrate to higher services, Wong said.

The commission and telecoms will work together to promote 3G or 4G services to 2G users, Wong said.

“Telecoms are also expected to tell the commission what they plan to do to facilitate 2G users,” he said.