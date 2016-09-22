Reform advocates demand overhaul of judicial system

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Advocates of legal reform yesterday staged a protest in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, calling on Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) and the government to implement comprehensive changes to the nation’s justice system.

The protesters also demanded the removal of prosecutors and judges accused of corruption and abuse of judicial authority.

They called on the government to investigate the conduct of former Special Investigation Division prosecutor Yue Fang-ju (越方如), who headed the corruption probe into former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), and named eight judges who they said should be dismissed from office.

“We ask Chiu and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to put into action what they have promised, to clean up the justice system and make it more responsive to public needs,” 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign executive director Peter Ku (古文發) said. “Judicial reform is urgently needed, because the judiciary is still filled with people appointed by the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] administration, who carry on with their KMT ideology and pro-China mentality.”

Despite people voting Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party into office, the judiciary continues to uphold the unjust laws of the KMT, Ku said.

“This situation must change, or many more Taiwanese will be persecuted by KMT-minded prosecutors and judges. We must begin to build up our Taiwan nation,” he said.

“It is import to initiate reforms to build a ‘Taiwanese justice system’ for true justice, equality and fairness to prevail in society,” he added.

The group filed a lawsuit against Yue earlier this year, accusing her of abusing her position by presenting false evidence and prejudicial conduct in her probe to indict Chen on corruption charges,

The group also filed a case against eight judges, including Hsieh Chun-hsiung (謝俊雄), Wei Hsin-ho (魏新和) and Hsu Wen-liang (徐文亮), accusing them of abusing their authority and wrongful conduct in prosecuting former minister of transportation and communications Kuo Yao-chi (郭瑤琪), who was found guilty of corruption in March 2013.

“Yue is well known for her KMT ideology and her prosecutorial investigations are colored by her partisan interest, as evidenced by her selective persecution of former president Chen and other DPP officials. She based her indictment of Chen on false evidence given by unreliable witnesses who said the former president had received NT$300 million [US$9.55 million at current exchange rates] in illegal political donations,” Taiwanese National Party spokesman Hung Hsien-cheng (洪顯政) said.

The protesters, led by judicial reform advocate Chang Chun-jung (張春榮), marched to the Presidential Office Building and presented a petition.

A liaison officer from the Presidential Office accepted the petition and promised to give them a response in two weeks’ time.