Green Island porous coral cluster toppled by typhoon

By Chang Tsun-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Scuba divers on Sunday discovered that a large coral cluster near Green Island (綠島) — reportedly the largest cluster of porous coral in the world — has collapsed, possibly during Typhoon Meranti.

Diving instructor Yu Ming-hung (俞明宏) said the cluster fell northward, crushing some of the porous coral surrounding it on the ocean floor.

Yu said that since the damaged coral is the same type as the cluster, he hopes that the two can continue growing together after the broken pieces are cleared away.

Weather reports show that Green Island was hit with level 6 winds, which were strong enough to topple a large steel light tower at Nanliao Harbor.

Yu said the 10m coral cluster was no match for the waves brought by the strong winds, despite being submerged 10m under the ocean.

Yu and his diving team returned to the site yesterday to try to save the coral and make records.