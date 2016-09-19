CDC urges public to clean up after typhoons’ rains

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed the second indigenous case of dengue fever in Tainan this summer, and it urged the public to keep their homes clear of standing water in the wake of the heavy rain brought by two typhoons.

A 19-year-old man living in Rende Township (仁德) developed fever on Sept. 10 and sought treatment at a local clinic on Monday and Tuesday, but his symptoms did not abate, while he also developed a rash.

On Friday, he sought treatment at the emergency room of a local hospital.

Tests confirmed the teen had dengue fever of the genotype 1 and he was hospitalized, the CDC said.

The teen had not traveled abroad recently, and spent most of his time around his home in Baoan Borough (保安) and his workplace in Yusheng Borough (裕聖), the centers said.

As his workplace is only 150m from where an imported case of dengue fever was reported late last month, the two cases could be related, it said.

Since May 1, five cases of indigenous dengue fever have been reported nationwide — two in Tainan and Kaohsiung respectively, and one in Pingtung County.

A total of 260 imported dengue cases had been reported as of Friday, one of the highest annual numbers in recent years, the CDC said, adding that most people involved were visitors from Indonesia, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.

As heavy rainfall occured in many parts of Taiwan during the past few days, the CDC urged people to remove still water from old tires, cans, plastic covers, bottles, plant saucers and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

It said people should wear protective clothing while cleaning around their homes and handle rusted items with care to avoid cutting themselves.

People who develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, stomach ache, diarrhea, jaundice and fatigue should seek medical treatment immediately, the CDC added.