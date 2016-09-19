Pingtung officers arrest middle-aged man for graffiti

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A man suspected of writing graffiti around the nation was arrested on Friday in Pingtung County’s Chaojhou Township (潮州), the Pingtung County Police Bureau said.

Police identified the suspect as a 58-year-old man, surnamed Chang (張). They believe he is responsible for at least 13 pieces of graffiti reading: “Pure youths deceive and kill the nation” in seven locations near Dazhi Elementary School in Taipei and in six places near railway stations in Taoyuan, Taichung and Pingtung.

Chang was arrested on Friday afternoon following complaints that a man dressed as a Buddhist monk was writing graffiti on a Minjhih Bridge (民治橋) railing, police said.

Chang is a registered resident of Taipei, but lives a peripatetic lifestyle, and has several prior convictions, including tampering with the draft, larceny, robbery and vandalism, they said.

Chang reportedly told police that after writing graffiti in Taipei, he took trains toward Pingtung, getting off several times to paint graffiti near train stations.

When investigators asked Chang to explain his actions, he gave “incoherent or nonsensical” answers that indicated “a disturbed emotional state,” but made references to unspecified grievances against a group named “China Pure Youths Association,” police said.

“I want judicial reforms, I have been unfairly treated by society,” police quoted Chang as telling investigators.

According to its Web site, China Pure Youths Association is an advocacy group to combat pornography and drug abuse.