Ko calls on government to help with pipeline project

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday called on the central government to help with the construction of a pipeline connecting the Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫) and the Zhihtan Water Purification Plant in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店).

Ko made the remark while inspecting disaster prevention work carried out by the Taipei Emergency Operations Center to brace for Typhoon Malakas.

Authorities have said that the construction of the pipeline, scheduled to be completed by late 2022, would end water rationing carried out when raw water turbidity levels reach 12,000 nephelometric turbidity units.

Ko said that although the pipeline would cost NT$2 billion (US$63.1 million), it is more cost-effective to build it, as dredging at reservoirs and the chemicals used to purify water also have high costs.

Ko said that he would ask Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) and Taipei Water Department officials to discuss the details of the pipeline’s construction with Executive Yuan officials.

The municipal government and the central government have not yet reached an agreement on how they would share the pipeline’s cost.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has agreed to partially fund the construction, but the city government hopes that the ministry would pay for it entirely.

An environmental impact assessment for the project is estimated to take two years, Taipei Water Department Commissioner Chen Chin-hsiang (陳錦祥) said.

As the pipeline would benefit 6 million residents in Taipei and New Taipei City, he would discuss the possibility of expediting the assessment with the Environmental Protection Administration, he said.