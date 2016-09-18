Farglory is being arrogant: commissioner

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Department of Urban Development Commissioner Lin Jou-min (林洲民) yesterday accused Taipei Dome contractor Farglory Group of being “arrogant” and inundating the Taipei City Government with letters.

In a Facebook update addressing Taipei residents, Lin said: “Who is the master of Taipei? I, who grew up in this city, believe that the 2.7 million Taipei residents are.”

“To put it plainly, the Taiwanese president is not surnamed Chao. To put it plainly, that company on Songgao Road is arrogant,” Lin said in an apparent reference to Farglory chairman Chao Teng-

hsiung (趙藤雄) and the company.

Lin said that Farglory has been sending letters to the city government “around the clock” saying there are no existing laws the city government can cite to make Farglory reduce the Dome complex’s capacity as it had demanded, and that it does not need to propose plans to improve the complex’s safety to qualify for an urban design review and environmental impact assessment.

“Mr Chao, you epitomize the type of arrogance portrayed in Dream of the Red Chamber (紅樓夢),” Lin said.

Farglory spokesman Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) said Lin’s words resembled the ramblings of a drunken man, citing the hour at which Lin posted the comments.

Yang denied Farglory had made any of the comments alleged by Lin.

He said that the company has been busy ensuring safety at the Dome out of concern over Typhoon Malakas and that it was not interested in responding to Lin’s comments.